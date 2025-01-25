Needham High School distance runner turning heads both in Massachusetts and nationally

Needham junior one of the best distance runners in the country

Needham junior one of the best distance runners in the country

Needham junior one of the best distance runners in the country

NEEDHAM - A junior runner at Needham High School is getting attention both in Massachusetts and nationally for her distance runner.

Competitive distance runner

"I would say that Greta's probably the most successful, most competitive cross country runner that's come through Needham in my time and probably ever," said Chris Van Cott, Needham High School's indoor track coach.

Junior Greta Hammer has been a standout for the Rockets in cross country, indoor and outdoor track, ever since she walked through the school's doors.

"My freshman year of cross country, I think I quickly became the top runner on the team," said Hammer.

Born into a family of runners, Hammer's following in both of her parents' footsteps. Her mother ran competitively for Harvard and her father at the University of New Hampshire.

"Greta's very relaxed, absolutely, very friendly, very quiet," said Susan McNatt, Needham High School's cross country coach. "But when she steps to the line, she's competitive and that's what it really takes to be a distance runner."

According to Hammer's coaches, she's competitive, even with herself.

"A lot of it is making sure that you have your goals set straight," said Hammer. "And so I make sure that I know what my goals are going into each meet or each race or even each workout because it just helps me set a clear path for myself."

Represented Massachusetts nationally

The path she's set led Hammer all the way to the national stage last month. She was the lone representative of Massachusetts at the Nike Cross Nationals, by virtue of record-setting performances at the divisional and state levels, followed by a second place finish at regionals.

"She kept a really level head and gave it her all," said McNatt.

Hammer came in 25th, leaving her just shy of all-American status.

"I honestly didn't think that I would even place that high, so I was happy," said Hammer.

Shortly after returning to Needham, Hammer was named the Gatorade Massachusetts Girls Cross Country Player of the Year.

"It's just super great, Greta's putting Needham on the map," said Needham High School track captain Audrey Adam. "It's also bringing more attention to our sport."

"It's a big deal and a big accomplishment," said Hammer. "But it's kind of a bit of pressure because now I feel like when I enter a race, I feel like I'm not the underdog anymore. I still would say that each race is the biggest race that I'm going to run. So I just go into every race with the mentality, like, try your absolute hardest."