25-year-old Nedson Daluz charged with stealing 14-year-old girl's expensive sneakers in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO - A Rhode Island man is under arrest after police said he attacked a teenage girl and stole her expensive sneakers in Attleboro last week.

Twenty-five-year-old Nedson Daluz of Pawtucket turned himself in to police Thursday.

Attleboro Police are asking for help identifying this man who assaulted a 14-year-old girl and stole her sneakers. Attleboro Police Department

Police said Daluz attacked the 14-year-old girl on North Main Street on June 23. He then allegedly stole her hi-top Air Force One sneakers. They're worth about $125.

Daluz was arraigned in Attleboro District Court.