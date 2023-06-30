Watch CBS News
25-year-old Nedson Daluz charged with stealing 14-year-old girl's expensive sneakers in Attleboro

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

ATTLEBORO - A Rhode Island man is under arrest after police said he attacked a teenage girl and stole her expensive sneakers in Attleboro last week.

Twenty-five-year-old Nedson Daluz of Pawtucket turned himself in to police Thursday.

attleboro-suspect-1.jpg
Attleboro Police are asking for help identifying this man who assaulted a 14-year-old girl and stole her sneakers.  Attleboro Police Department

Police said Daluz attacked the 14-year-old girl on North Main Street on June 23. He then allegedly stole her hi-top Air Force One sneakers. They're worth about $125.

Daluz was arraigned in Attleboro District Court.

June 30, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

