Attleboro police say man attacked girl, robbed her of expensive sneakers

ATTLEBORO — Attleboro Police are asking for help in identifying the man responsible for assaulting a 14-year-old girl and stealing her shoes last Friday.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. when the man accosted and attacked the girl before robbing her High-Top Nike Air Force One sneakers, police said.

The shoes retail for $125.

The APD is seeking help in identifying the pictured male, who accosted, assaulted and then robbed a 14 year-old juvenile female of her hi-top Air Force One sneakers near Cuddy Court on June 23rd around 6:30 PM. Please call APD with any additional information at 508-222-1212. pic.twitter.com/cQqETMLLnC — Attleboro Police (@AttleboroPolice) June 26, 2023

The suspect was photographed wearing a navy blue tank top, blue athletic shorts, and sneakers, and carrying a purple fanny-pack bag.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is asked to contact the Attleboro Police Department.