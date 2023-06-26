Attleboro police say man attacked girl, robbed her of expensive sneakers
ATTLEBORO — Attleboro Police are asking for help in identifying the man responsible for assaulting a 14-year-old girl and stealing her shoes last Friday.
The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. when the man accosted and attacked the girl before robbing her High-Top Nike Air Force One sneakers, police said.
The shoes retail for $125.
The suspect was photographed wearing a navy blue tank top, blue athletic shorts, and sneakers, and carrying a purple fanny-pack bag.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is asked to contact the Attleboro Police Department.
