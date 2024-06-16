NBA Finals ticket prices soar as Celtics could win 18th championship at TD Garden Monday

BOSTON – If you are looking to be inside TD Garden Monday night as the Celtics hope to clinch the 18th NBA title in franchise history, you'll have to be ready to pay a pretty penny.

NBA Finals Game 5 tips of Monday at 8:30 p.m. in Boston.

The Dallas Mavericks throttled the Celtics on Friday to prevent a sweep and bring the series back to Boston with the Celtics holding a 3-1 series lead.

How much are tickets to the NBA Finals?

The game, for obvious reasons, is sold out. But tickets can be bought on the secondary market.

The bad news is that the cheapest price for two tickets is at least $1,300 per person.

According to a search of Ticketmaster, Balcony seats are available for the lowest cost of $1,325 apiece as of Sunday afternoon. That price through the site's Verified Resale feature includes fees.

On StubHub, the cheapest tickets are $1,593, also in the balcony. Gametime's cheapest balcony seats cost $1,535 each as of Sunday afternoon.

Celtics expecting electric atmosphere at TD Garden

After Friday's loss, Jayson Tatum was asked what to expect from the crowd.

"I think it's going to be as loud as it's ever been, in my seven years of being a Celtic," Tatum said. "Excited to go back home. Celebrate Father's Day on Sunday and compete for a championship on Monday. So it should be a lot of fun."