Here's the Celtics' schedule for the Eastern Conference finals

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics will find out on Sunday who the will play in the Eastern Conference finals. What they do already know, however, is when they will play over the next two weeks.

Who will the Celtics play?

The Celtics, the No. 1 overall seed in the NBA playoffs, will play either the New York Knicks or the Indiana Pacers with a berth in the NBA Finals on the line.

New York and Indiana play Game 7 of their series at Madison Square Garden at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The winner earns the right to play Boston for the Eastern Conference crown.

What is the schedule for the Eastern Conference finals?

Here is a complete look at the upcoming schedule for the Celtics, regardless of opponent.

Game 1: Tuesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. in Boston

Game 2: Thursday, May 23 at 8 p.m. in Boston

Game 3: Saturday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. in New York or Indiana

Game 4: Monday, May 27 at 8 p.m. in New York or Indiana

Game 5: Wednesday, May 29 at 8 p.m. in Boston*

Game 6: Friday, May 31 at 8 p.m. in New York or Indiana*

Game 7: Sunday, June 2 at 8 p.m. in Boston*

* If Necessary

Will Kristaps Porzingis play in Eastern Conference finals?

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis injured his calf in the first round against the Miami Heat, and was forced to miss Boston's second round series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Though Porzingis is getting closer to a return to the court, he is expected to miss the start of the Eastern Conference final.

According to ESPN, Porzingis is likely to miss the first two games of the series. The report continued that "there is optimism" Porzingis could be back before the series is over. The report indicated that the center, who averaged 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game during his first season in Boston, has been "ramping up his on-court activity for an anticipated return in the conference finals."