Kristaps Porzingis ruled out for Game 4, but put in a light workout at Celtics shootaround

BOSTON -- Kristaps Porzingis will not play in Monday night's Celtics-Cavaliers Game 4, but the Boston big man was pretty active on the floor during the team's morning shootaround in Cleveland.

Porzingis is still probably at least a week away from a potential return from the strained right calf that has kept him out of Boston's last four playoff games. But in a sure sign of progress, Porzingis had a light -- but extensive -- workout with Celtics coaches at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland on Monday morning.

After doing mostly stationary shooting last week in Boston, Porzingis went through a number of shooting drills on Monday from all over the floor. He also did some defensive drills, though those drills were done at a much slower speed.

Kristaps Porziņģis actually moving a bit today pic.twitter.com/uXSF14I1b6 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 13, 2024

This is a much more active shooting workout for Kristaps Porzingis than we’ve seen these past few weeks. He looks to be moving pretty good. pic.twitter.com/s75kBTO30s — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) May 13, 2024

Given his lengthy history with injuries, including a few other calf injuries this season, the Celtics and Porzingis are not going to rush to get him back into the Boston lineup. No timeline was given for his return, but the expectation has been that he will return at some point in the playoffs.

While he's not on the floor during games, Celtics guard Derrick White said Monday that it's nice to have Porzingis around the team as he rehabs.

"He's been with us the whole time. It's always great to see him. We have his music playing, so hopefully that helps him heal faster," White joked. "Whatever we've got to do to help him. But it's great to have him around and we know he's doing everything he can to get back with us as quickly and safely as possible."

The Celtics own a 2-1 series lead over the Cavaliers heading into Monday night's Game 4. It looks like they should be able to take care of business against Cleveland without having Porzingis on the court, and if they advance and Porzingis doesn't have any setbacks, the big man could be ready to rejoin the team sometime during the Eastern Conference Finals.