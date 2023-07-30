Watch CBS News
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down on Easton/Foxboro town line

EASTON - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down Saturday night along the Easton/Foxboro town line. 

The NWS said they estimated winds reached a peak of 105 miles per hour and the tornado traveled for about 400 yards. Wind damage was verified in parts of Brockton, East Bridgewater and Brockton.

Elsewhere in Massachusetts, parts of Boston and Brookline saw severe flooding.

July 30, 2023

