National STEM Challenge open for submissions from 6th to 12th graders

BOSTON - The National STEM Challenge is calling all 6th thru 12th graders to participate in its first-of-a-kind challenge. Think a gigantic science fair!

"STEM" stands for science, technology, engineering, mathematics. Young people are encouraged to submit projects to solve some of the biggest issues facing us today, like climate change, equity in healthcare, and how to feed the planet in the future. These can either be new ideas or previous projects that your students are really proud of.

One of the co-founders, Jenny Buccos, told WBZ TV that she's looking for innovation in every corner of the United States and its territories.

Another co-founder of this friendly competition is former Mythbuster Kari Byron. She told WBZ TV working with young kids like this gives her hope for the future. "I remember talking to kids that were coming up with such innovative, creative solutions that were sparks that any corporation could take and make this world a better place," said Byron.

Those 6th through 12th grade students who are interested should draw up a maximum of three pages of plans like drawings, writings, or graphs, however they can best communicate the idea or innovation. Each and every submission will be reviewed by a volunteer STEM judge, and the best selections in each state will be invited to an all-expenses paid trip to Washington D.C. in April 2024 for the National STEM Festival.

Massachusetts currently has a pretty low submission rate, something Buccos is quick to point out. "That shouldn't be the case, especially in the innovation in the medical field [for this area]. Massachusetts has the spirit of innovation. You've led in so many ways."

Byron added, "The National STEM Festival will give that catalyst spark moment of positive reinforcement that helps a kid find trajectory of their life. It helps them find that moment when they're like 'yes, I matter. I'm seen. I can do this'."

Submissions need to be in by Wednesday, November 15. Click here for more information on submissions.