National Cinema Day: These Massachusetts theaters are offering $4 movie tickets Sunday

Movie tickets will cost just $4 for National Cinema Day

BOSTON - Sunday, August 27 is the second annual National Cinema Day. More than 3,000 theaters across the country will be enticing Americans to go see a flick on the big screen with $4 movie tickets.

Blockbusters "Barbie," which has earned more than $1 billion worldwide, and "Oppenheimer" will still be showing for those who have missed out on the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon. Also playing this weekend will be new No. 1 movie "Blue Beetle" from DC Comics, along with "Gran Turismo" and "Bottoms."

Last year's National Cinema Day featured $3 tickets and brought in 8.1 million moviegoers. The promotion is put on by the Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit affiliate of the National Association of Theater Owners. You can find a full list of participating theaters and showtimes at NationalCinemaDay.org.

Here is a list of participating theaters across Massachusetts:

Regal Bellingham

AMC Boston Common 19

AMC Causeway 13 (Boston)

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - Seaport

AMC Braintree 10

Burlington Cinema 10

Apple Cinemas Cambridge

Showcase SuperLux Chestnut Hill

AMC Loews Liberty Tree Mall (Danvers)

Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place (Dedham)

AMC South Bay Center 12 (Dorchester)

Cape Cinema (East Dennis)

Picture Show at South Coast Marketplace (Fall River)

Showcase Cinema de Lux at Patriot Place (Foxboro)

AMC Dine-In Framingham 16

Gardner Cinemas

Gloucester Cinemas

Greenfield Garden Cinemas

Cinemark at Hampshire Mall (Hadley)

Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing

Patriot Cinemas - Hingham Shipyard

Patriot Cinemas - Loring Hall Cinema (Hingham)

Regal Cape Cod Mall (Hyannis)

Regal Independence Mall & RPX (Kingston)

O'Neil Cinemas - The Point 8 (Littleton)

Luna Theater (Lowell)

Showcase Cinema de Lux Lowell

Regal Solomon Pond (Marlboro)

Regal Mashpee Commons

AMC Methuen 20

Blackstone Valley 14: Cinema de Lux (Millbury)

Showcase Cinema de Lux North Attleboro

AMC Dartmouth Mall 11

Showcase Cinema de Lux Randolph

Showcase Cinemas Seekonk Route 6

AMC Assembly Row 12 (Somerville)

South Hadley's Tower Theaters

Regal MGM Springfield

AMC Tyngsboro 12

The Majestic 7 (Watertown)

Cinemark West Springfield 15 and XD

Showcase Cinema de Lux Woburn