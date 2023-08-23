National Cinema Day: These Massachusetts theaters are offering $4 movie tickets Sunday
BOSTON - Sunday, August 27 is the second annual National Cinema Day. More than 3,000 theaters across the country will be enticing Americans to go see a flick on the big screen with $4 movie tickets.
Blockbusters "Barbie," which has earned more than $1 billion worldwide, and "Oppenheimer" will still be showing for those who have missed out on the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon. Also playing this weekend will be new No. 1 movie "Blue Beetle" from DC Comics, along with "Gran Turismo" and "Bottoms."
Last year's National Cinema Day featured $3 tickets and brought in 8.1 million moviegoers. The promotion is put on by the Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit affiliate of the National Association of Theater Owners. You can find a full list of participating theaters and showtimes at NationalCinemaDay.org.
Here is a list of participating theaters across Massachusetts:
Regal Bellingham
AMC Boston Common 19
AMC Causeway 13 (Boston)
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - Seaport
AMC Braintree 10
Burlington Cinema 10
Apple Cinemas Cambridge
Showcase SuperLux Chestnut Hill
AMC Loews Liberty Tree Mall (Danvers)
Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place (Dedham)
AMC South Bay Center 12 (Dorchester)
Cape Cinema (East Dennis)
Picture Show at South Coast Marketplace (Fall River)
Showcase Cinema de Lux at Patriot Place (Foxboro)
AMC Dine-In Framingham 16
Gardner Cinemas
Gloucester Cinemas
Greenfield Garden Cinemas
Cinemark at Hampshire Mall (Hadley)
Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing
Patriot Cinemas - Hingham Shipyard
Patriot Cinemas - Loring Hall Cinema (Hingham)
Regal Cape Cod Mall (Hyannis)
Regal Independence Mall & RPX (Kingston)
O'Neil Cinemas - The Point 8 (Littleton)
Luna Theater (Lowell)
Showcase Cinema de Lux Lowell
Regal Solomon Pond (Marlboro)
Regal Mashpee Commons
AMC Methuen 20
Blackstone Valley 14: Cinema de Lux (Millbury)
Showcase Cinema de Lux North Attleboro
AMC Dartmouth Mall 11
Showcase Cinema de Lux Randolph
Showcase Cinemas Seekonk Route 6
AMC Assembly Row 12 (Somerville)
South Hadley's Tower Theaters
Regal MGM Springfield
AMC Tyngsboro 12
The Majestic 7 (Watertown)
Cinemark West Springfield 15 and XD
Showcase Cinema de Lux Woburn
