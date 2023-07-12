'Barbenheimer': Some will see 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' movies on same day

BOSTON - The two films could not be any more different but the one thing they share is bringing out droves of fans.

Next weekend, Warner Brothers' "Barbie" and Universal Studios' "Oppenheimer" will make their long-awaited debuts. Movie fanatics have taken to the internet to develop the newest phenomenon of "Barbenheimer." The idea of buying back-to-back feature tickets to see both films during the same day. It would total roughly five hours in the theater.

Chelsea Feinstein, 32 of Brighton, said she planned to take part in Barbenheimer next weekend with her husband and a friend. The trio are spacing their double features out with dinner plans in between.

"We are doing Barbie first then have a little break and are doing Oppenheimer at night," said Feinstein. "It is a lot of time in the theater, but it felt important to do them on the same day. It feels like an experience, so I didn't want to miss out on that. It's nice to have that collective experience with the movie and I feel like I missed out on that in the COVID year. I have definitely been going to the theater a lot."

Feinstein will head to the Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline. The iconic theater is gearing up for a blockbuster weekend, according to the theater's Mark Anastasio.

"The 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' weekend is going to be the busiest weekend I have ever seen during my 16 years here at the Coolidge," Anastasio said. "We are heading into uncharted waters as far as audience numbers are concerned. The films couldn't be more different in tone, yet they are drawing from the same audience pool."