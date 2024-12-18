Natick approves immigration policy after heated debate

NATICK - A weekslong heated debate came to a head Wednesday night with Natick's Select Board meeting on immigrant documentation policies.

The proposed policy would prohibit town employees from performing the role of an immigration officer. It made exemptions for police officers serving judicial warrant and detainers. Town leaders said the goal was to keep Natick in compliance with state laws on the issue and protect itself from potential litigation.

Chairwoman's car vandalized

Select board members said after receiving hundreds of letters and emails, some with alleged death threats, the debate grew intense in recent weeks after someone tagged the chairwoman's car with the message "deport illegals."

Select Chair Kathryn Coughlin spoke about the incident for the first time with WBZ-TV.

Natick Select Board Chair Kathryn Coughlin's car was spray painted in her driveway. Natick Police

"I am under the impression that it probably wasn't even a Natick person," said Coughlin, who would not comment further citing a police investigation.

On the tone of the debate around this issue Coughlin said, "I was surprised by some of the hostility. Some of the language in the letters."

Residents voice concerns

During Wednesday's Select Board meeting, members worked to answer concerns from residents who showed up to town hall and attended online. There were dozens of people who spoke on both sides of the issue.

"We are worried about illegal immigrants coming here," said one woman.

"Now, I find it hard to believe that we need a policy to welcome people who have broken the law," said another resident.

Many people spoke out with concerns this policy would turn Natick into a sanctuary city, despite that language, or policies described in the proposal, never appearing in the documents. The select board said they believed misinformation spread like wildfire online and led to increased confusion.

Man now carries birth certificate

Another Natick resident, who identified as Latino, said things had grown so intense in town that he now always carries his birth certificate with him in case someone questions his citizenship.

"I don't even know how they are going to decide who they would target to say are you illegal," he said. "So, to protect myself I carry it in my wallet now. I see it as lashing out and it doesn't make Natick feel welcoming."

After a round of edits, the board unanimously approved the policy which puts them in step with state law.