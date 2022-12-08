Watch CBS News
Driver charged weeks after Nashua hit-and-run that injured 3 pedestrians

By CBSBoston.com Staff

NASHUA, N.H. – Police arrested a 24-year-old man about two weeks after he allegedly hit three pedestrians in downtown Nashua and drove off.

It happened the night before Thanksgiving around 11:40 p.m. on Main Street.

Three people were hospitalized following the crash.

Police determined the suspect vehicle was a Toyota RAV4. On Wednesday, Nashua police arrested Christopher Jimenez Delgado.

Delgado was charged with three felony counts of conduct after an accident.

The Nashua man was released on $1,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court. 

First published on December 8, 2022 / 10:28 AM

