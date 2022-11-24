Driver takes off after hitting 3 people in Nashua, New Hampshire
NASHUA, N.H. – Three people were seriously injured late Wednesday night when they were hit by a car in downtown Nashua. Police said the driver took off.
It happened near Castro's Backroom on Main Street around 11:40 p.m.
Three people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that police said are serious but non-life threatening.
Nashua Police did not say if they have any description of the vehicle involved.
No further information is currently available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.