Driver takes off after hitting 3 people in Nashua, New Hampshire

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

NASHUA, N.H. – Three people were seriously injured late Wednesday night when they were hit by a car in downtown Nashua. Police said the driver took off.

It happened near Castro's Backroom on Main Street around 11:40 p.m.

Three people were hit by a car in downtown Nashua. Rony Camille

Three people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that police said are serious but non-life threatening.

Nashua Police did not say if they have any description of the vehicle involved.

No further information is currently available.

First published on November 24, 2022 / 1:06 PM

