Man dead after police shooting in Nashua, New Hampshire

NASHUA, N.H. – A man died early Sunday morning during a police shooting in Nashua, New Hampshire.

It happened at a home on Marie Ave.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said the incident started with a domestic disturbance call.

No officers were hurt during the shooting.

According to Formella, there is no threat to the public.

Investigators did not release the name of the man who was killed.

No further information is currently available.