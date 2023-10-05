Elderly woman killed in Nashua, New Hampshire house fire

NASHUA, N.H. – An elderly woman was killed in a fire at a home in Nashua, New Hampshire early Thursday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at a home on Langholm Drive.

The woman in her 80s was rushed to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center but later died. Her name has not been released.

Two other people were able to safely escape from the home. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The home was significantly damaged by the fire and was deemed uninhabitable.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. There were smoke detectors in the house but it is not clear if they were working.