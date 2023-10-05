Watch CBS News
Local News

Elderly woman killed in Nashua, New Hampshire house fire

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

Elderly woman killed, two people escape Nashua, New Hampshire house fire
Elderly woman killed, two people escape Nashua, New Hampshire house fire 00:25

NASHUA, N.H. – An elderly woman was killed in a fire at a home in Nashua, New Hampshire early Thursday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at a home on Langholm Drive.

The woman in her 80s was rushed to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center but later died. Her name has not been released.

Two other people were able to safely escape from the home. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The home was significantly damaged by the fire and was deemed uninhabitable.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. There were smoke detectors in the house but it is not clear if they were working. 

First published on October 5, 2023 / 1:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.