Nantucket beats out Italian and French coasts for world's priciest beach destination, travel magazine claims

NANTUCKET - Nantucket has been named "the most expensive beach destination in the world," according to a recent survey by TravelMag.com.

The publication had a particular way of coming up with its ranking. TravelMag said it looked at the cheapest available double rooms around the world that were in at least three-star hotels and near the beach.

Nantucket "clearly leads the ranking at $694 per night," TravelMag wrote. "The second most expensive is Positano, on southern Italy's Amalfi Coast, at $481 per night."

After Montauk, New York, and France's Saint-Tropez at No. 4, New England continues to be well-represented in the ranking. Kennebunkport, Maine ($405), Provincetown ($404), Bar Harbor, Maine ($384) and Portland, Maine ($317) all made the top 20.

Click here to see the full list.

Earlier this summer, a waterfront Nantucket home in Monomoy sold for $38.1 million, setting a Massachusetts record.