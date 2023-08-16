Watch CBS News
Local News

Nantucket beats out Italian and French coasts for world's priciest beach destination, travel magazine claims

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Priciest home in Massachusetts sells for $38.1 million
Priciest home in Massachusetts sells for $38.1 million 00:33

NANTUCKET - Nantucket has been named "the most expensive beach destination in the world," according to a recent survey by TravelMag.com.

The publication had a particular way of coming up with its ranking. TravelMag said it looked at the cheapest available double rooms around the world that were in at least three-star hotels and near the beach.

Nantucket "clearly leads the ranking at $694 per night," TravelMag wrote. "The second most expensive is Positano, on southern Italy's Amalfi Coast, at $481 per night."

After Montauk, New York, and France's Saint-Tropez at No. 4, New England continues to be well-represented in the ranking. Kennebunkport, Maine ($405), Provincetown ($404), Bar Harbor, Maine ($384) and Portland, Maine ($317) all made the top 20.

Click here to see the full list. 

Earlier this summer, a waterfront Nantucket home in Monomoy sold for $38.1 million, setting a Massachusetts record. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 1:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.