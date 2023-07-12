Nantucket home sells for over $38 million, setting Massachusetts record

NANTUCKET - What does $38.1 million get you in the Massachusetts housing market? A pretty nice place on Nantucket.

The sale of a 15,332 square-foot waterfront property in Monomoy known as "Beam Ends" is a new record for the state, according to sellers Marybeth Gilmartin-Baugher and Shelly Tretter Lynch of Compass. It was originally listed for $56 million.

The eight bedroom and 11 bathroom home at 21 Berkeley Ave. sits on 3.5 acres in "complete privacy."

The home sits in "complete privacy." Jason Blais Nantucket Droneography

"One can enjoy a front row seat to Nantucket Harbor with the sea life of sailboats, fishing boats, paddle boarding and picnic boats dotting the harbor offering the best of what Nantucket has to offer," the listing says. "Direct beach & water access along a private path is for the most discerning of buyers."

The house was previously bought in 2006 for $16 million by venture capitalist Evan Jones and his wife Cindy Jones, a wildlife photographer. They used the Nantucket purchase as a vacation home. The identity of the new buyers has not been revealed.

Inside the Nantucket home Briggs Johnson

The open kitchen inside the home Briggs Johnson

There are two guest homes on the property. The main house features an outdoor patio overlooking the water, bars and a billiards room.

View of the water from the patio Jason Blais Nantucket Droneography

The billiards room Briggs Johnson

The sellers say this sale surpasses a previous record listing of $36 million in 2022, also on Nantucket.