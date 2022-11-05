Small earthquake detected off Nantucket
NANTUCKET - A small earthquake was detected off Nantucket Saturday afternoon.
The 2.1 magnitude quake occurred at 2:53 p.m. about three miles off the island in Nantucket Sound, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The depth of the quake was nearly seven miles below the surface. There were no immediate reports of any damage from the earthquake.
The USGS says earthquakes of that magnitude rarely cause any damage.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.