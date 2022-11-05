Small earthquake detected off Nantucket

NANTUCKET - A small earthquake was detected off Nantucket Saturday afternoon.

The 2.1 magnitude quake occurred at 2:53 p.m. about three miles off the island in Nantucket Sound, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The depth of the quake was nearly seven miles below the surface. There were no immediate reports of any damage from the earthquake.

Per the @USGS, a small M 2.1 earthquake occurred just offshore on Nantucket at 2:53 PM. Did you feel any shaking?



INFO — https://t.co/PGDINov7JB pic.twitter.com/Vt5ErxSHvJ — Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) November 5, 2022

The USGS says earthquakes of that magnitude rarely cause any damage.