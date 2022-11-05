Watch CBS News
Small earthquake detected off Nantucket

NANTUCKET - A small earthquake was detected off Nantucket Saturday afternoon.

The 2.1 magnitude quake occurred at 2:53 p.m. about three miles off the island in Nantucket Sound, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The depth of the quake was nearly seven miles below the surface. There were no immediate reports of any damage from the earthquake.

The USGS says earthquakes of that magnitude rarely cause any damage. 

First published on November 5, 2022

