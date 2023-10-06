Bus driver Marlene Cruz and monitor Nancy Vasquez charged in abuse of boy with autism in Methuen
METHUEN - A school bus monitor was in court Friday on charges she beat a non-verbal boy with autism in Methuen. The bus driver is also facing charges for allegedly letting it happen.
Prosecutors said surveillance video shows 56-year-old Nancy Vasquez striking the 10-year-old boy and another student back on Sept. 29. The driver, 38-year-old Marlene Cruz, is accused of not stepping in or reporting what happened.
Vasquez was released without bail but will remain under house arrest and will have to wear a GPS tracker. Cruz was released on personal recognizance. Both women were told not to reach out to anyone involved in the case and to avoid contact with children.
