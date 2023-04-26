Nahom Getaneh held without bail after pleading not guilty to sex assault of MIT student

BOSTON - A man accused of sexually assaulting an MIT student in the Back Bay last weekend was ordered held without bail Wednesday.

Nahom Getaneh, 33, a Level 3 registered sex offender, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault with intent to rape and indecent assault and battery.

Police said Getaneh approached the woman late Saturday night and asked her for food. He then allegedly groped her and followed her into the back alley of her sorority house, where prosecutors say he sexually assaulted her. Police said the woman fought back and called 911 but he took off on his bike.

Gataneh was arrested Tuesday afternoon. At the time of the arrest, he was wanted on two outstanding warrants on drug charges and failing to register as a sex offender. Due to a 2007 conviction, the state classified him as "high-risk" for reoffending.

"I am grateful this serial sex offender has been apprehended and will be held accountable," Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. "My office will provide the victim with any services and resources necessary to help her begin to heal from this absolutely life-changing and traumatic event."

Women who live in the area, which has many college students, said they're on high alert.

"I don't know, it's kind of a little scary," Alex Chabot told WBZ-TV. "I feel like I walk back and forth here at night all the time and so it's a little concerning to hear."

Gaetaneh is due back in court next week for a dangerousness hearing.