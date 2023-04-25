Sex offender Nahom Getaneh accused of attacking MIT student at sorority house in Boston

BOSTON - A registered sex offender is accused of attacking an MIT student at her sorority house in Boston Saturday night. Police say the victim was able to fight off her attacker and call 911.

The student was walking through the public alley to get to the back door of the Beacon Street home around midnight Saturday when police say she was attacked.

On Tuesday, police arrested 33-year-old Nahom Getaneh in the area of Atkinson and Southampton Street in Boston. He is charged with assault with intent to rape and indecent assault and battery. Getaneh is a Level 3 registered sex offender because of a 2007 conviction, meaning he has a "high risk to re-offend" and is considered dangerous to the public.

Police said the suspect was on a bicycle and approached the victim and asked for food. He then allegedly groped her from behind, followed her into her house, and assaulted her.

The victim fought off the suspect and called 911.

The area is largely student housing, with Boston University, MIT, and grad students. Women who live in the area say they are concerned by the attack.

"So, unfortunately, these things do happen. You have to stay aware of your surroundings. I'm considering getting pepper spray myself or just having someone with me when I do take out the trash at night," said area resident Tracy Rosenlicht.

At the time of his arrest, Getaneh was wanted on two outstanding warrants on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and possession of drugs.