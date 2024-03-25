Cornerback Myles Bryant reportedly leaving Patriots to sign with Texans

Jerod Mayo says that quarterback is a priority for the Patriots, but team is also open to deal No. 3

Jerod Mayo says that quarterback is a priority for the Patriots, but team is also open to deal No. 3

Jerod Mayo says that quarterback is a priority for the Patriots, but team is also open to deal No. 3

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are losing a versatile corner on defense. Free agent Myles Bryant is reportedly leaving New England to sign with the Houston Texans.

Bryant's deal with the Texans was first reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston. The move reunites him with former Patriots director of player personnel and current Texans GM Nick Caserio, who initially signed Bryant as an undrafted free agent with New England in 2020.

Bryant joined the Patriots after the 2020 NFL Draft out of Washington. He was initially cut after his first training camp but joined New England's practice squad, and was eventually elevated to the active roster.

From there, Bryant worked to carve out a spot in the New England secondary, where he played both outside and in the slot.

Bryant set new career highs by starting nine games and playing 851 snaps for New England last season, after starting just seven games over his first three seasons in the NFL. Bryant tallied seven passes defended, two forced fumbles, one sack, and 77 combined tackles during his time on the field in 2023.

Bryant played some outside corner for the Patriots early in his career, but moved inside when slot corner Jonathan Jones was lost to injury during the 2021 season. Bryant then beat out rookie Marcus Jones to be New England's starting slot corner in 2022 and 2023.

His departure takes away some of the depth at corner for the Patriots, though New England has no shortage of bodies at that position. Christian Gonzalez and Jonathan Jones top the team's depth chart, with Marcus Jones, Alex Austin, Shaun Wade, Azizi Hearn, Marco Wilson, and Isaiah Bolden also in the mix. The Patriots are likely hoping that Marcus Jones can take over as their slot corner after using a third-round pick on him in 2022, though Jonathan Jones could move back to his old spot if New England adds another outside corner (Stephon Gilmore, anyone?) to the mix.