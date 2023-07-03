Watch CBS News
Manchester, NH father Murtadah Mohammad charged with 7-year-old son's murder

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – The father of a 7-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire boy who died after being burned and badly beaten is now facing a murder charge.

The New Hampshire attorney general said Murtadah Mohammad has been arrested on one count of second-degree murder for his son's death.

murtadah-mohammad.jpg
Murtadah Mohammad Manchester police

In January, emergency crews responded to a call in Manchester.

A boy was found unconscious and suffering from severe burns. He later died from those injuries.

Mohammad was already in jail on charges of child abuse.

