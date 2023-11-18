Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH - Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a house in Rehoboth on Saturday.

It happened around 10:55 a.m. on Saturday at 162 Summer Street.

Police recieved a request for a wellness check from a relative of the female victim.

The relative was on the phone with the female victim, Barbara J. Cruz, when she heard shouting and the call disconnected. No one answered the phone when she called back.

Police arrived to the home and found two gunshot victims, 77-year-old Cruz, and 72-year-old Omar Bradley.

Police also found the 84-year-old sister of Cruz in the home, who was uninjured.

According to the initial investigation, Bradley was living in the Summer Street home with the 84-year-old sister, when he shot Cruz and then shot himself.

The Bristol County District Attorney says that Bradley also has a listed address in Providence, RI.

The incident is still under investigation.