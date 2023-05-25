Stoughton shooting and crash were result of road rage, police say

STOUGHTON - Police confirmed a multi-vehicle crash that injured five people in Stoughton Wednesday was the result of a road rage shooting.

The crash happened at the intersection of Plain and West streets at around 9:15 p.m. Stoughton Police Deputy Chief Brian Holmes said it started when two people got into an argument at a 7-Eleven in Canton and one of the cars opened fire at the other before the crash. Police are now working to determine where exactly the shooting took place. A third car that wasn't involved in the shooting was also part of the crash.

Holmes said as far as police know, none of the people knew each other or had ties to Stoughton.

Holmes said of the five people hurt, one suffered a minor injury from the gunfire. All five people were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

Everyone involved has been identified but no one is in custody. Holmes is asking for any witnesses or anyone with video to please contact police.