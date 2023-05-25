Police investigate shooting, crash in Stoughton

STOUGHTON - Police investigating a serious car crash in Stoughton Wednesday night discovered a person in one of the vehicles had been shot.

The crash happened at the intersection of Plain Street and West Street. It is unclear if the person was shot at that location.

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Police investigate crash at intersection of West and Plain Streets in Stoughton CBS Boston

Video from the scene shows at least two cars with damage. A white pickup truck had front end damage and a black sedan was off the road on the grass.

Stoughton Police said the intersection will be closed to all traffic until further notice.

No other information has been released.