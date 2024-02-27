Man and woman found dead at Moxy Hotel in Boston were both shot, DA says
BOSTON – The man and woman found dead at the Moxy Hotel in Boston on Monday were both shot, investigators said Tuesday.
The 43-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were found dead in a room on the 13th floor of the hotel in the theater district.
The Suffolk District Attorney said a gun was recovered at the scene.
Neither person's name has been released.
The Moxy Hotel, which is located on Tremont Street near the Boch Center - Wang Theatre, is part of the Marriott hotel group.
No additional details are currently available.
