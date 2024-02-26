2 bodies found in Moxy Hotel in Boston

BOSTON - Two bodies were found in a hotel in Boston's theater district Monday afternoon, police said.

Boston Police told WBZ-TV they were called to the Moxy Hotel on Tremont Street around 12:20 p.m.

According to WBZ I-Team sources, the bodies of a man and woman were found in a room on the thirteenth floor.

The homicide unit was notified, police said. Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden was also called in to the scene.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

An ambulance outside the Moxy Hotel on Tremont Street in Boston, February 26, 2024. CBS Boston via Kristina Rex

Moxy Hotels are part of the Marriott hotel group. The Boston hotel is on the same block as the Boch Center - Wang Theatre on Tremont Street.