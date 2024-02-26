Watch CBS News
Local News

2 bodies found in Moxy Hotel in Boston

By Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

2 bodies found in Boston hotel room in Theater District
2 bodies found in Boston hotel room in Theater District 00:24

BOSTON - Two bodies were found in a hotel in Boston's theater district Monday afternoon, police said.

Boston Police told WBZ-TV they were called to the Moxy Hotel on Tremont Street around 12:20 p.m.

According to WBZ I-Team sources, the bodies of a man and woman were found in a room on the thirteenth floor. 

The homicide unit was notified, police said. Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden was also called in to the scene.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

moxy.jpg
An ambulance outside the Moxy Hotel on Tremont Street in Boston, February 26, 2024. CBS Boston via Kristina Rex

Moxy Hotels are part of the Marriott hotel group. The Boston hotel is on the same block as the Boch Center - Wang Theatre on Tremont Street.

Mike Toole

Mike Toole is the Managing Editor at wbz.com in Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 20 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 12:57 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.