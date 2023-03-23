Movie starring Matt Damon, Casey Affleck takes over Bova's Bakery for filming

BOSTON - The upcoming film "The Instigators" starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck has started filming in Boston, drawing crowds of onlookers to Beacon Hill and the North End, hoping to catch a glimpse of the movie stars.

The film shoot used fake snow and armored Boston Police trucks as props and firehouses as sets, even spending time with real life Boston firefighters in between takes.

"You had to pretend Matt Damon and Casey Affleck aren't in your firehouse taking your gear," said Boston firefighter Paul Blaikie.

Filming started in Beacon Hill before heading to the North End, where production took over Bova's Bakery.

"The Instigators" film crew shooting inside Bova's Bakery in the North End CBS Boston

"Is this what happens in big cities?" asked Christian Cabatigan who moved to Boston three days ago and was hoping to get some restaurant recommendations from Affleck and Damon. "Favorite restaurant. I'd say favorite bar," said Cabatigan.

As the sun set outside cameras kept rolling inside Bova's Bakery, which was surrounded by a sea of onlookers. Some hanging out of apartment windows others even skipping class to catch a glimpse. "I'm supposed to be in class, I'm a college student," said Hunter Langley.

A crowd of people gathered outside Bova's Bakery during filming of "The Instigators".

Local restaurants are not as intrigued, hoping filming wraps soon. "I hate to say it, but I think it does slow down a little bit," said Libertine bartender Ava Maregni.

In the meantime, Maregni is hoping movie stars will step into her bar for a break.

Massachusetts does have incentives for film shoots, including payroll credit and sales tax exemption.