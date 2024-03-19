Move the St. Patrick's Day Parade out of South Boston? City Councilor wants "major changes"

BOSTON - Would St. Patrick's Day in Boston be the same without a parade in Southie? One city councilor says the time has come to consider taking the party somewhere else.

"We must make major changes and implement a zero tolerance for public drinking, any form of violence, fighting and destruction of property and other quality of life issues," District 3 City Councilor Ed Flynn posted to Facebook on Monday night. "If we are not able to meet basic standards of decency and respect the South Boston neighborhood, the parade should be moved out of South Boston indefinitely."

10 arrested at Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade

A Boston Police Department spokesman told WBZ-TV there were 10 arrests along the 3.8-mile parade route, with charges including disorderly conduct, assault and battery. MBTA Transit police said a drunk man with a gun was arrested at the parade near the Andrew Red Line station.

On Boston's 311 service website, South Boston residents reported "trash everywhere" in the parade's wake.

"This parade is out of control," one person on West 2nd Street wrote. "Our house is up for sale and multiple people hit the sign down and terrorized our neighborhood.

Leading up to St. Patrick's Day, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox warned that officers would strictly enforce laws against public drinking and disorderly conduct. Package stores in South Boston closed at 4 p.m. on the day of the parade, and bars stopped serving at 7 p.m.

Paradegoers accused of disrespecting South Boston

The parade has been in South Boston since 1901, according to the Allied War Veterans Council, the group that runs the event. But Flynn says something has to change.

"With almost a million visitors to South Boston for the parade, we can't sustain an "anything goes' attitude in the neighborhood," Flynn said. "This is a neighborhood, and many of the spectators that come to the parade do not treat residents of South Boston with respect."