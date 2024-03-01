Video shows wind gusts of 147 miles per hour at the top of Mount Washington in New Hampshire

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. - Thursday's wind gusts were pretty strong in Massachusetts but on the top of New Hampshire's Mount Washington, the highest peak in the northeast, the winds reached a gust of 147 miles per hour.

In video from the peak of the wind storm, the gusts were so strong they were pushing a person across the ice-covered ground.

"This was more of an unusual winter day. Winds up here kind of get around 40 to 50 miles per hour, on average," said weather observer Charlie Peachey. "On a typical winter day up here, we get around a 100 miles per hour wind gust every two days up here. But when you go outside and you walk out the door to go into the tower and walk up, and all you can hear is wind, that's not very typical. The wind was howling pretty, pretty loudly yesterday. It's pretty interesting when you're going to sleep and you're just hearing whistling all around you and you feel the windows shaking right next to you. Then you go to the bathroom and you see the toilet and all the water's gurgling around because of the pressure differences due to extreme winds. It's a pretty crazy environment. You can tell when it's extreme outside because of the way the inside is acting."

A wind gust of 147 miles per hour is enough to throw a heavy car, flip a train or rip the bark off of trees.