New Hampshire police officer hurt in rollover cruiser crash

MOULTONBORO, N.H. – A New Hampshire police officer escaped serious injury during a rollover crash in their marked cruiser.

It happened Saturday around 2:30 p.m. on Route 25 in Moultonboro.

A Moultonboro, New Hampshire police cruiser was involved in a rollover crash. New Hampshire State Police

New Hampshire State Police said the cruiser was the only car involved in the crash.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police.

First published on March 10, 2024 / 11:07 AM EDT

