Motorcyclist arrested for speeding at 171 miles per hour in New Hampshire

HAMPTON, N.H. - A Florida man was caught speeding on a motorcycle in New Hampshire - at 171 miles per hour, according to police.

New Hampshire State Police said they first spotted 36-year-old Christopher Unghire of Port St. Lucie speeding Sunday afternoon in Exeter.

Troopers said they initially clocked him at 120 mph on a radar gun, then 160 mph, before ending at 171 mph.

State Police tweeted a photo of the radar gun reading as proof.

On Sunday at 5:15 pm, Troopers Hanna & Parker of the #NHSP #TroopA barracks, were conducting routine traffic enforcement when Trooper Hanna observed a motorcycle traveling Eastbound at a high rate of speed in Exeter. pic.twitter.com/4UdYSOILWo — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) May 22, 2023

Unghire was arrested and charged with reckless driving, reckless conduct, and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

He will be arraigned in Hampton Circuit Court on June 1.