Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcyclist arrested for speeding at 171 miles per hour in New Hampshire

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Motorcyclist arrested for speeding at 171 miles per hour in New Hampshire
Motorcyclist arrested for speeding at 171 miles per hour in New Hampshire 00:30

HAMPTON, N.H. - A Florida man was caught speeding on a motorcycle in New Hampshire - at 171 miles per hour, according to police.

New Hampshire State Police said they first spotted 36-year-old Christopher Unghire of Port St. Lucie speeding Sunday afternoon in Exeter.

Troopers said they initially clocked him at 120 mph on a radar gun, then 160 mph, before ending at 171 mph.

State Police tweeted a photo of the radar gun reading as proof.

Unghire was arrested and charged with reckless driving, reckless conduct, and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

He will be arraigned in Hampton Circuit Court on June 1. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 23, 2023 / 12:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.