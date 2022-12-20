Watch CBS News
Mother of stabbed Medford High School student says he won't return until she sees change

MEDFORD -- The 17-year-old student who was stabbed at Medford High School was released from the hospital midday on Tuesday. Jordan Pineda's chest was cut when a fight broke out in the boys' bathroom on Monday. 

"They said if it would of moved a little up he would have had to have major surgery," his mother Amanda Cormier told WBZ-TV. 

She said it started on Friday when the suspect was in the bathroom instigating fights. 

"Everybody that kept walking in and out of the bathroom he said he was going to fight so Jordan said shut up if you're not going to do anything so the kid turned around and punched Jordan and they started fighting," Cormier said. 

Then it escalated on Monday. "He had three kids that were handing one knife around and then he had a knife under his shirt that he pulled and stabbed Jordan." 

victim-medford-high-stabbing-frame-808.jpg
Jordan was stabbed at Medford High School Amanda Cormier

Parents and students voiced concerns that the high school is not safe at an emergency meeting at Medford City Hall.

Cormier said her son won't go back to school until she sees something change. 

"Is he going to be protected? Are kids going to retaliate? Is something else going to happen?" Cormier asked.

