Medford High School on lockdown after stabbing in boys' bathroom, 1 in custody

MEDFORD -- One person is in custody after a stabbing at Medford High School on Monday, police confirmed. Another student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police Captain Paul Covino said the incident started as a fight in the boys' bathroom. The injured student went to the school nurse with a cut to his chest.

The school remained on lockdown hours later as police investigated.

"All your children are safe. They will be released when it's safe to release everybody. So please be patient," Covino told a group of parents outside hoping to pick their teens up.

Covino also said a group of students will be brought to the police station for questioning.

"I'd like to think everybody is putting their best foot forward but here's another example, I keep telling everybody that our school is in a crisis," one parent told reporters. "When you work in a school, safety has got to come first. We have amazing teachers, great curriculum, but if these kids aren't safe, then what are we doing?"

She said her daughter is a sophomore and received a concussion in October when she was beaten up by two students at the school.

"There has to be consequences for actions," the parent said. "We need to do better because this is for the children."

According to parents, this was the second stay-in-place order on Monday. The first was to deal with a medical emergency.

Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn released a statement that said, in part: "While this is an isolated incident and is no way representative of the values and ideals the school administration strives for, it's a horrific day for our school community and I'm appalled that this happened. My thoughts are with the families, students and our Mustang community."