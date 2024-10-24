Accomplice in grisly 2009 New Hampshire murder denied bid for reduced sentence

2 accomplices in 2009 New Hampshire murder up for parole

CONCORD, N.H. – A New Hampshire judge denied a bid for early release by Quinn Glover, an accomplice in a grisly 2009 home invasion attack in Mont Vernon that left a woman dead and her young daughter seriously injured.

Glover received a 20 to 40 year sentence in 2011 on charges of burglary, robbery, and conspiracy to commit burglary. Glover had filed a motion to suspend the remainder of his minimum sentences after serving two-thirds of his punishment, which was denied.

In August, a New Hampshire parole board granted Glover's request for parole on one of the counts, allowing him to begin serving his next sentence. Glover is not eligible for parole again until 2029 following that decision.

Mont Vernon, New Hampshire attack

Glover and William Marks, who were both eligible for parole this year, were present but did not step in to stop machete and knife attacks by Steven Spader and Christopher Gribble in Kimberly Cates's bedroom.

Cates and her daughter Jaimie, who was 11 years old at the time, were sleeping when the attack began. Cates died following the gruesome attack, while Jaimie survived by pretending to be dead.

In 2011, Glover testified that he "recoiled in horror" and covered his ears during the attack. He told the court that he could still hear screams when Cates was killed with a machete and Jaimie was stabbed with a knife.

Glover testified against Spader and Gribble and in exchange received a plea deal.

Quinn Glover testifies during the trial of Christopher Gribble at Hillsborough Superior Court in Nashua, N.H. on Wednesday, March 16, 2011. AP Photo/Don Himsel, Pool

Quinn Glover reduced sentence request

In his most recent filing, Glover said he should receive credit for good behavior in prison and for courses he has taken while incarcerated.

In a written response dated October 17, Judge David Anderson called the Mont Vernon attacks "one of the most heinous crimes that this Court has seen."

Marks' parole request was denied in August. He is serving 30 to 60 years for conspiracy to commit murder, burglary and first-degree assault.

Spader and Gribble were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.