2 sentenced in grisly 2009 New Hampshire murder up for parole

Man sentenced for killing 2 married Dartmouth professors in 2001 now granted parole

Man sentenced for killing 2 married Dartmouth professors in 2001 now granted parole

Man sentenced for killing 2 married Dartmouth professors in 2001 now granted parole

CONCORD, N.H. – Two men sentenced to decades in prison for their roles in a gruesome 2009 home invasion attack that left a Mont Vernon, New Hampshire woman dead and her young daughter seriously injured are scheduled for a parole hearing.

Quinn Glover and William Marks were present but did nothing to stop machete and knife attacks by Steven Spader and Christopher Gribble inside Kimberly Cates' bedroom. Cates died in the attack, while her then 11-year-old daughter Jaimie survived by pretending to be dead.

2009 Mont Vernon home invasion

Several teenagers chose the home at random for the attack in the overnight hours of October 4, 2009.

Spader and Gribble are both serving life sentences without the possibility of parole for their roles for killing Cates and injuring the young girl.

In 2011, Glover was sentenced to 20 to 40 years on charges of burglary, robbery, and conspiracy to commit burglary. Marks received 30 to 60 years for conspiracy to commit murder, burglary and first-degree assault.

Both men have parole hearings scheduled for August 1 at 9 a.m.

In 2015, Autumn Savoy, who hid evidence and concocted an alibi for his friends, was granted parole. Savoy had admitted helping Spader and Gribble dump bloody clothing in the Nashua River hours after the attack.

Accomplices in Mont Vernon attack

Marks stood in the doorway of the master bedroom where the victims were sleeping and watched the gruesome attacks.

Glover testified in 2011 that he "recoiled in horror," covered his ears with his hands but could still hear screams as Cates was attacked with a machete and her daughter was stabbed with a knife.

According to prosecutors, Glover was the first person to tell investigators everything he knew about the attacks. Marks initially lied to police about his involvement. Prosecutors said weeks after the crime Marks and his father discussed selling his story to national media outlets to make money.

"Every moment that I close my eyes I see what I could have done and how I could have prevented this horror that I helped set in motion," Glover told the judge during his trial. "There's nothing I can ever do that can ever make up for my despicable actions, for the cowardice I showed."

Marks planned to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and other charges, but the judge rejected the deal.