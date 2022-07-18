Massachusetts now offering monkeypox vaccine at 11 locations

BOSTON - Eleven locations will now be giving out the monkeypox vaccine in Massachusetts starting Monday.

In early July, the state received 2,000 doses of the vaccine and designated four facilities to hand out the doses. Now, less than two weeks later, 11 facilities will distribute the doses, including newly added locations in Worcester, New Bedford, Lawrence and Springfield.

The vaccines will be available by appointment only, once a provider confirms a patient is eligible.

Since there is a limited supply of vaccines, they are only being given to those most at risk of being exposed to monkeypox. At-risk individuals include those who have had a sexual partner in the past two weeks diagnosed with monkeypox or someone who has been identified to be at risk by contact tracing.

The vaccine is a two-dose treatment, with shots administered 28 days apart.

To find a distribution site near you, visit the state's website.