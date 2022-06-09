Rhode Island identifies state's first probable case of monkeypox

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Thursday the state has its first probable case of monkeypox.

The patient, a man in his 30s, lives in Providence County.

Health officials said he tested positive for an "orthopox virus" and monkeypox testing is pending at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The man's case is likely connected to travel in Massachusetts, health officials said.

The patient is in the hospital, but in good condition.

Last month, a man from Massachusetts who had recently traveled to Canada was identified as the first case of monkeypox in the United States this year. He has since been released from the hospital.

The CDC says monkeypox is not spread easily from person to person.