Massachusetts monkeypox patient released from Mass General Hospital

BOSTON -- The Massachusetts man who was identified as the first case of monkeypox in the U.S. was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Public health authorities say the patient was clear to be discharged from Mass General.

Health officials are also keeping a close eye on more than 200 people identified as contacts with the patient. Most of the contacts are healthcare workers.

The Massachusetts man had recently traveled to Canada and has been getting treatment since May 12.

The CDC says monkeypox is not spread easily from person to person.

A team of researchers at Boston Children's Hospital are helping inform the CDC about monkeypox trends.