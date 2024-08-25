Monday thunderstorms could bring flooding, hail across New England

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team has issued a Next Weather Alert for Monday, August 26, for heavy downpours and thunderstorms. The storms will likely occur in the late afternoon to early evening hours. The main weather threats will be localized flooding, gusty winds, and some hail.

All of Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Rhode Island are included in the severe weather risk zone on Monday. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe thunderstorms in Central and Eastern Massachusetts. The yellow highlighted map shows a level 2/5 threat, which includes Boston.

We expect a drier start to the day on Monday, with little to no issues for the morning commute. The broader range for storm timing is from noon-9 p.m. Severe storm chances increase from 2-7 p.m.

These storms will have the power to produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail. Localized flooding is also a concern in areas that are typically vulnerable with persistent rain. That said, each of these weather hazards are on the lower to moderate scale.

Rain chances diminish quickly overnight Monday into Tuesday. Looking ahead, isolated storm chances are in the extended forecast. Temperatures rise into the middle 80s by Wednesday and drop into the 70s to finish out the week.

