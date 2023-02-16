Moderna says COVID vaccines will remain free

CAMBRIDGE - Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccines will remain free, even after the government contract ends this spring.

The U.S. public health emergency declaration is scheduled to end May 11.

In a statement Wednesday, Moderna said people who are insured will be still able to get the vaccine at their doctor's office or from a pharmacy.

People who don't have insurance or if the vaccine is not covered by their insurance can get the shot through Moderna's patient assistance program.

This is a change from January when the Wall Street Journal reported Moderna was considering charging $110 to $130 per vaccine dose.