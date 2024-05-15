Moderate to heavy rain could lead to some minor flooding in Massachusetts Thursday

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for a period of moderate to heavy rain overnight tonight into Thursday.

An area of low pressure will be hanging around south of New England for the next 24 hours or so. Its rain shield has mainly been impacting the South Coast during the day on Wednesday, however it is forecast to move northward Wednesday night.

When does the rain start?

Through midnight, moderate to heavy rain pivots north with the heaviest rain along and south of the Mass Pike.

After midnight through the Thursday morning commute, the rain shield pushes north through the Massachusetts/New Hampshire border. There will be periods of moderate to heavy rain throughout the morning commute.

Thursday midday through the afternoon, the storm begins to slowly drift farther south and east, dragging its rain shield out to sea. Rain will taper to showers in the afternoon and will completely shut off by evening.

How much rain is expected?

In general, we expect .5"-1.0" north of the Pike, tapering to less than 0.5" north of the Massachusetts/New Hampshire border. South of the Pike, there will be around 1-2".

There may be some areas that receive above 2", highest threat in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

While we don't expect any significant flooding with this event, given the peak will occur during the Thursday morning commute, we would advise leaving extra time for travel.

Stay with WBZ-TV, WBZ.com and CBS News Boston for the very latest.