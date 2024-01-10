Melting snow, heavy rain cause mobile home roof to collapse in Shrewsbury

Melting snow and rain cause mobile home roof to collapse in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY - Melting snow and heavy rain caused the roof of a mobile home to collapse early Wednesday morning in Shrewsbury.

It happened on Hartford Turnpike around 4:30 a.m. First responders said weight from the melting snow and ice, combined with the rain overnight, made the flat roof cave in.

The woman who lives in the mobile home wasn't there at the time, she was staying with her parents. She was too shaken up to talk to reporters but is doing okay and will stay with her parents in the meantime. No one was hurt in the collapse.

A next door neighbor said he heard something overnight.

"I started hearing like somebody was packing plywood on top of one another," said Jim Harrold. "When I went up between the units, I noticed that the roof had come in, it like concaved in."

Harrold ended up being evacuated so crews could stabilize the collapsed trailer.

"We have members of District 14, tech rescue team, are doing some shoring to ensure that that trailer, if it continues to shift because it has been moving, isn't going to go down and hit the trailer next to it or the oil tank that's next to it," said Shrewsbury Deputy Fire Chief Seth Colby.

The fire chief said the mobile home is a total loss and will have to be taken down completely. The property manager said they're getting the permits to demolish the trailer early next week.