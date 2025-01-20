Here are the events happening on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Boston

BOSTON - It's Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and Massachusetts is celebrating the civil rights leader's legacy. Here is a list of events honoring Dr. King in Boston.

MLK Jr. Day events

The 55th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast was held at the Omni Boston Hotel in the Seaport. It began at 9 a.m., and Governor Maura Healey spoke at the event.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is hosting a "Day of Beloved Community" at the Bruce Bolling Building in Roxbury on Monday. The event begins at 1:30 p.m. and will offer workshops from Massachusetts organizations.

Boston's Children's Chorus will host a tribute concert to the civil rights leader called the "Road to Freedom". The concert will honor both Dr. King and Malcolm X beginning at 4 p.m. at Symphony Hall.

There are no official events happening at the Embrace Monument in Boston. The monument is free and open to the public every day of the year on the Boston Common.

Free museum admission

The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston will be free for all Massachusetts visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is first come, first serve.

The Institute of Contemporary Arts in Boston's Seaport neighborhood is also free for all visitors between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets must be reserved in advance and online.

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum is also free for all visitors on Monday. Tickets are sold out, but they said some tickets may be available at the door from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Free zoo admission

The Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and Stone Zoo in Stoneham will offer free admission on Monday. Advance tickets are not required, and admission is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both zoos will have keeper and educator chats throughout the day. The last admission is at 3 p.m.