MIT Police investigating after laptops, iPads stolen from fraternity

CAMBRIDGE -- Police are searching for a thief after some laptops and iPads were stolen from a Massachusetts Institute of Technology fraternity.

Delta Kappa Epsilon reported the burglary on Wednesday.

According to MIT Police, someone entered the Cambridge home between 12:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. that morning. They took items from three different bedrooms.

There were no signs of forced entry.

Police said no arrests have been made yet.