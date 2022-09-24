Watch CBS News
MIT Police investigating after laptops, iPads stolen from fraternity

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CAMBRIDGE -- Police are searching for a thief after some laptops and iPads were stolen from a Massachusetts Institute of Technology fraternity. 

Delta Kappa Epsilon reported the burglary on Wednesday. 

According to MIT Police, someone entered the Cambridge home between 12:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. that morning. They took items from three different bedrooms. 

There were no signs of forced entry. 

Police said no arrests have been made yet. 

First published on September 24, 2022 / 1:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

