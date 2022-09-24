MIT Police investigating after laptops, iPads stolen from fraternity
CAMBRIDGE -- Police are searching for a thief after some laptops and iPads were stolen from a Massachusetts Institute of Technology fraternity.
Delta Kappa Epsilon reported the burglary on Wednesday.
According to MIT Police, someone entered the Cambridge home between 12:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. that morning. They took items from three different bedrooms.
There were no signs of forced entry.
Police said no arrests have been made yet.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.