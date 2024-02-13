Missing exchange students found Tuesday after being missing for several days

CAMBRIDGE - Two 16-year-old Vietnamese exchange students that were missing since Saturday were found Tuesday evening.

Gia Hung Nguyen, left, and Thi Thao Uyen Tran were last seen wearing the clothing in the photo at The Coop in Harvard Square on Saturday. Cambridge Police Department

Gia Hung Nguyen and Thi Thao Uyen Tran, who are in Massachusetts on a 10-day visa and are staying in Andover and Belmont, were last seen at The Coop in Harvard Square. Cambridge Police issued an alert for the students and found them on Tuesday evening. Police did not give details about where the students were found