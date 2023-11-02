Missael Pena Canela charged with murder in death of Salem State basketball player Carl-Hens Beliard

18-year-old charged with murder in death of Salem State basketball player

SALEM - Missael Pena Canela, the 18-year-old charged in the shooting death of Salem State basketball player Carl-Hens Beliard, is due in court Thursday.

Canela was arrested Wednesday, several hours after Beliard was found wounded in his car on Forest Avenue in Salem not far from campus. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Salem State University basketball player Carl Hens Beliard was shot and killed on Forest Avenue on November 1, 2023. CBS Boston

Canela will be arraigned in Salem District Court on a murder charge. There's no word yet on a motive. Police said Beliard was targeted. They would not say if Canela was also a student at the university. He lives in Salem.

Beliard was a freshman on a full scholarship at Salem State and was just a week away from playing in his first college game.

Carl Hens Beliard Worcester Public Schools

A vigil will be held in his memory at 7 p.m. Thursday on campus in Twohig Gymnasium.

Beliard graduated from Worcester North High School earlier this year and was a forward on their state championship team. His mother, Altagrace Beliard, was planning to see him for his 19th birthday on November 11.

"He loved basketball so much. He loved his brother. He was a happy kid," she told WBZ-TV. "He was really happy. He was really happy with the school. He was doing well."