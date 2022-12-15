WBZ-TV's Katrina Kincade competing in Miss America pageant as first Muslim woman to represent Massachusetts

BOSTON - The Miss America pageant is Thursday night and WBZ-TV's own Katrina Kincade is representing the Bay State.

She is the first Muslim woman to ever be crowned Miss Massachusetts. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben caught up with Kincade as she prepares for the big night at Mohegan Sun and asked how it feels to represent her community in a pioneering way.

"It feels great - it's just an honor," Kincade said. "I think part of it is representing every woman who's been told they couldn't, shouldn't and wouldn't be here."

She said that Miss America has come a long way from the stereotype of pageants only recognizing blonde, blue-eyed beauties. As a journalist, Kincade said she strives to elevate voices that haven't always been listened to in the past.

WBZ-TV reporter and Miss Massachusetts Katrina Kincade. Katrina Kincade

"We always say America is such a melting pot of people and diversity and I like to represent that," she said. "I like to tell stories from people who look like me, but also people who haven't been up here."

Why compete in Miss America in 2022? Kincade cited one very practical reason.

"Over half of my student loans have been paid off by scholarships I won through the Miss America Organization, and I'm hoping to continue paying that off and even use them to get my master's in media management," she said.

Kincade said that since winning Miss Massachusetts, she's loved seeing the smiles on "star-struck" little girls she meets when she tells them they could wear the crown someday.

"No matter what happens tonight. . . one of the greatest honors of my life has been wearing Massachusetts across my chest and that will never change," she said.