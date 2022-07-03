Watch CBS News
WBZ-TV's Katrina Kincade crowned Miss Massachusetts, becomes first Muslim woman to hold that title

BOSTON -- WBZ-TV reporter Katrina Kincade was crowned Miss Massachusetts Saturday following a weekend-long competition. She also made some history in the process. 

She is the first Muslim woman to hold that title. Congrats, Katrina!

She will be representing Massachusetts at the Miss America pageant in December.

